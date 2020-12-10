The Latest: Biden to campaign in Georgia for Senate runoffs

Republicans need one seat for a Senate majority. Democrats need both to make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

President Donald Trump used a weekend rally in Valdosta, Georgia, to push supporters to turn out for Perdue and Loeffler.

Georgia has long been a Republican stronghold but may be on the road to swing state status, particularly after Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992 to carry the state.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Katherine Tai to be the top U.S. trade envoy, according to two people familiar with his plans.

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, right, to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. President Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin returns to the courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 with hearings in federal and state lawsuits seeking to invalidate hundreds of thousands of ballots and give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to name Trump the winner. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez