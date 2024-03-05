Nation & World News

The Latest | Biden promotes himself to Black voters on Super Tuesday

President Joe Biden is hitting the radio airwaves as he aims to shore up his standing among Black voters
Stickers are laid out at the exit to the polling station in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year outside of the November general election.

Voters in 16 states will choose who they want to run for president. Some states are also deciding who should run for governor or senator or district attorneys.

Party primaries, caucuses or presidential preference votes are being held in Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Here's the latest:

BIDEN PROMOTES HIMSELF TO BLACK VOTERS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit the radio airwaves as he aims to shore up his standing among Black voters, a critical constituency for Democrats in the November general election.

In a radio interview that aired on Super Tuesday morning with Ms. Jessica, a radio personality in North Carolina, Biden promoted his achievements for Black voters, such as increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities and key investments in infrastructure to benefit Black communities.

In another radio interview, with “DeDe in the Morning,” Biden took a sharp jab at his likely Republican opponent, Donald Trump, and what would happen if Democrats lose the White House.

“You’re going to be back with Donald Trump,” says Biden. “The way he talks about, the way he acted, the way he has dealt with the African American community, I think, has been shameful.”

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL IS OUT FOR REVENGE

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton isn’t on the ballot on Super Tuesday but is urging voters to oust fellow Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Paxton is out for political revenge six months after his acquittal in the state Senate over corruption and abuse of office allegations.

His targets include the powerful Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who oversaw the vote that made Paxton only the third sitting official in the state’s nearly 200-year history to have been impeached.

Paxton wants to overthrow the leadership of the House. His efforts are being widely watched as an attempt to push one of the most conservative legislatures in the U.S. even further to the right.

But he faces legal risks. Paxton is scheduled to stand trial in Houston next month on nearly decade-old securities fraud charges and remains under FBI investigation over allegations that he abused his office.

David Lewia leaves a voting booth after filling out his ballot in the primary election, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Stowe, Vt. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Town Clerk Sandra Lacasse, places a sign outside the town office as polls opens Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Elmore, Vt. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A voter marks a ballot at the polling station in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

