ajc logo
X

The Latest: On Biden visit, US doubles visa time for Saudis

President Joe Biden meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
Saudi citizens will soon be able to obtain 10-year visitor visas, double the current validity, in an agreement during U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia

The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to the Mideast:

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi citizens will soon be able to obtain 10-year visitor visas, double the current validity, in an agreement during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia announced Saturday the agreement extends the validity of visitor visas for Saudi citizens from five years to a decade as of August 1.

The announcement said travel contributes significantly to both of countries’ economies and strengthens ties between citizens.

Biden is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia that began on Friday with a meeting with King Salman. That was followed by a highly-watched face-to-face meeting with the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two fist-bumped one another as they met for the first time during Biden's presidency.

Biden said he raised the issue of human rights in his meeting with the prince, but stressed that the visit’s aim is to reassert U.S influence in the region.

The Saudis say 18 cooperation agreements and memorandums were signed by the two delegations late Friday, including an accord with NASA allowing Saudi Arabia to undertake the joint exploration of the moon and Mars in cooperation with the American space agency.

__

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ExploreBiden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran threat
ExploreIn West Bank, Biden embraces ‘two states for two peoples’
ExploreAs Biden visits, a look at those targeted in Saudi Arabia
ExploreIsraeli politics a backdrop to Biden's visit to the Mideast

___

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — U.S. President Joe Biden met with Egypt’s president in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2021.

Biden was heard thanking President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for Egypt’s role in a ceasefire to Israel’s war with Hamas last year in the Gaza Strip, an acknowledgement of Cairo’s role in the region.

“Looking forward to working with you on a whole range of issues,” Biden was heard also saying to el-Sissi.

Egypt’s president, who came to power following mass protests and a military takeover that ousted the divisive Muslim Brotherhood government in 2013, is facing an economic crisis as inflation from rising fuel and food prices hits the Arab world’s most populous nation particularly hard. Around a third of Egypt’s 103 million people live in poverty.

Although the former military strongman has been credited with stabilizing Egypt’s economy following several years of political turmoil, the country is among the world’s largest importers of wheat, with much of that from now-blocked Ukrainian ports.

Meanwhile, el-Sissi’s government has not hesitated to deploy brute force while jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists in an effort to quash dissent.

In recent months, his government released hundreds of detainees and embarked on a so-called national dialogue with various groups, but the government continues to hold many high profile detainees, including pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah. Egyptian security forces have been accused of torturing detainees, including concerns economist Ayman Hadhoud was among those beaten to death while in police detention this year.

___

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — President Joe Biden began his final day in Saudi Arabia by meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who survived an assassination attempt with explosive drones last year.

Some in the country have blamed the attack Iranian-backed factions. It came amid soaring tensions and a stand-off between Iraqi security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias over election results.

Biden said he wanted to support Iraq’s democracy.

“I want the press and you to know we want to be (as) helpful as we can in doing that,” he said.

Al-Kadhimi spoke about the “strategic, friendly relationship” between the U.S. and Iraq, and he thanked the U.S. for providing support to combat terrorist groups.

An estimated 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Iraq to support the country’s fight against the Islamic State.

Biden is in Jeddah attending a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The leaders of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan are also attending.

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi talks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi talks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi talks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden responds to a question as he leaves after speaking about meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden responds to a question as he leaves after speaking about meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden responds to a question as he leaves after speaking about meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Editors' Picks
Cards reliever, rookie manager get heated on mound in win4h ago
Bordeaux blazes rage, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
1h ago
Studies: France is a melting pot but discrimination lurks
4h ago
British Open | Old Course vulnerable early without much wind
1h ago
British Open | Old Course vulnerable early without much wind
1h ago
The Latest
Sudan says 31 killed in tribal clashes in Blue Nile province
24m ago
Macao extends lockdown to curb biggest COVID-19 outbreak
24m ago
Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire
38m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top