Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
The Latest: Biden kicks off Mideast visit in Israel

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The United States and Israel are starting new strategic work together, focused on technology

The Latest on U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to the Mideast (all times local):

JERUSALEM — The United States and Israel are launching a new strategic high-level dialogue between the countries that will focus on technology.

The new talks were announced in a joint statement from U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday, just hours before Biden was scheduled to arrive in Israel for his first Mideast visit as president.

The partnership is to focus on the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and other tech-based solutions, against global challenges such as pandemic preparedness and climate change, the statement said.

The leaders pledged to work together to “advance and protect critical and emerging technologies in accordance with our national interests, democratic principles and human rights, and to address geostrategic challenges.”

On Wednesday, Biden begins his trip to the region in Israel and the occupied West Bank. He is scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

—-

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the start of the the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

