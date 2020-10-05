The Latest: Biden is game for in-person debate if it's safe

Plans for the second debate are in question following Trump’s diagnosis, and the development has already informed changes to the vice presidential debate. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, will stand 12 feet (3.6 meters) apart, rather than the 7 feet (2 meters) originally planned.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with the coronavirus. Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning in the critical background state of Florida on Monday.

Read more:

— Trump aims for Monday release after outside drive-by

— 2020 Watch: How long will Trump be quarantined?

— Election 2020 Today: Trump's drive-by, Pence hits trail