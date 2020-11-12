The Latest: Bears activate safety Deon Bush from virus list

The Bears have lost three in a row. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Georgia equestrian head coach Meghan Boenig has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says she has gone into isolation and will miss Friday’s meet at South Carolina.

Assistant coaches Sara Parr and Anna Becker will guide the team during Boenig’s absence.

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team’s season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks.

Hurley said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. But contracts for those games have not been signed and Hurley says ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult.

He says the team’s priority is being ready for Big East Conference play on Dec. 11.

The Baltimore Ravens say a player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says the player — whose name was not released — immediately began to self-quarantine.

The organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

The Ravens say there were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member has been required to isolate.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned Wednesday after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Serbian soccer federation says defender Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship playoff match against Scotland.

The federation says the 29-year-old Crystal Palace defender left the squad’s training ground near Belgrade and put himself in isolation.

German soccer club Hoffenheim says a sixth player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoffenheim says defender Kevin Vogt was found to be positive in a test taken Wednesday after an earlier sample gave an inconclusive result.

The whole team was placed in isolation on Wednesday.

Five other Hoffenheim players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Two of those players were only found to be positive after they had joined up with their national teams.

Two more Hoffenheim players were withdrawn from their national teams as a precaution despite testing negative.

