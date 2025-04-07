Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The Latest: Asian markets fall as Trump's tariffs roil global trade

Asian markets plunged on Monday following last week’s two-day meltdown on Wall Street, and President Donald Trump said he won’t back down on the sweeping new tariffs he announced on April 2 that have roiled global trade
Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Asian markets plunged on Monday following last week's two-day meltdown on Wall Street, and President Donald Trump said he won't back down on the sweeping new tariffs he announced on April 2 that have roiled global trade.

Countries are scrambling to figure out how to respond to the tariffs, with China and others retaliating quickly.

Trump’s tariff blitz fulfilled a key campaign promise as he acted without Congress to redraw the rules of the international trading system. It was a move decades in the making for Trump, who has long denounced foreign trade deals as unfair to the U.S.

The higher rates are set to be collected beginning Wednesday, ushering in a new era of economic uncertainty with no clear end in sight.

___

Here's the latest:

Trump says he’s not backing down on tariffs, calls them ‘medicine’ as markets reel

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he won't back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the U.S., digging in on his plans to implement the taxes that have sent financial markets reeling, raised fears of a recession and upended the global trading system.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he didn’t want global markets to fall, but also that he wasn’t concerned about the massive sell-off either, adding, “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

His comments came as global financial markets appeared on track to continue sharp declines once trading resumes Monday, and after Trump’s aides sought to soothe market concerns by saying more than 50 nations had reached out about launching negotiations to lift the tariffs.

“I spoke to a lot of leaders, European, Asian, from all over the world,” Trump said. “They’re dying to make a deal. And I said, we’re not going to have deficits with your country. We’re not going to do that, because to me a deficit is a loss. We’re going to have surpluses or at worst, going to be breaking even.”

Asian markets plunge as tariff fallout intensifies

Asian markets plunged on Monday following last week's two-day meltdown on Wall Street, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he won't back down on his sweeping tariffs on imports from most of the world unless countries even out their trade with the U.S.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 8% shortly after the market opened on Monday. By midday, it was down 6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 9.4%, while the Shanghai Composite index was down 6.2%, and South Korea’s Kospi lost 4.1%.

U.S. futures also signaled further weakness.

Market observers expect investors will face more wild swings in the days and weeks to come, with a short-term resolution to the trade war appearing unlikely.

Shipping containers are stored at Bensenville intermodal terminal in Franklin Park, Ill., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump, driven by his son Eric Trump, arrives at Trump National Doral during the LIV Golf Miami tournament, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump says things are 'going very well' after worst stock market drop in years over tariffs

Trump's trade wars deepen as China retaliates and markets fall. Here's what to know

The Latest: Business leaders warn Trump tariffs will raise prices for US consumers

The Latest

U.S. citizens who immigrated from Venezuela between 16 and 30 years ago play dominos outside El Arepazo, a restaurant that is a hub of the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S., in Doral, Fla., Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Many of the friends, including Cesar Mena, at right, voted for President Donald Trump and continue to support him. "I have family and friends on TPS [Temporary Protected Status] and I feel bad for them. But it's a temporary situation, and you need to resolve the problem." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Miami’s ‘Little Venezuela’ fears Trump's moves against migration

3m ago

US blocks sea salt imports from South Korean salt farm over forced labor concerns

39m ago

Former US Rep. Mia Love honored in Utah after brain cancer death

48m ago

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

2h ago

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says