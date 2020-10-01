The Latest: App State postpones La-Lafayette game over virus

Appalachian State is scheduled to play again Oct. 14 at Georgia State in the second of two straight Wednesday games. That game is unaffected as of now.

In a statement, Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillins says the health and safety of athletes and university community members must take priority, adding: “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar.”

The Italian league soccer match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training.

The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.

Genoa already had last weekend’s game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results.

