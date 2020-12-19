The Latest: London shops closed, holiday mixing nixed

The U.K. has reported 1.9 million coronavirus cases. It has Europe’s second-highest confirmed COVID-19 death toll at 66,600 and sixth-highest overall.

—-

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies

— Britain orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London

— US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

— The World Health Agency was warned that pulling report on Italy's handling of its coronavirus outbreak could damage its reputation and cost lives, but the report was yanked anyway

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators.

California spent the most during the pandemic’s initial months, at least $1.5 billion in the AP’s data, followed by Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington. New York also spent several hundred million dollars on PPE and ventilators through November.

The data was obtained from states through open-records requests. State governments were scrambling for supplies at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Some states paid as much as $11 for individual N95 masks, which previously cost around 50 cents before the pandemic.

Supplies often went to the highest bidder, even if they’d already been promised to someone else. States set up their own fraud tests, rejecting masks that failed to meet safety specifications or lacked medical labeling.

___

BERLIN — Switzerland has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech.

The country’s health agency says the vaccine had been approved for the small Alpine country after a careful examination by expert teams. The agency did not say when vaccinations in Switzerland would begin.

The approval comes shortly after Britain, Canada, the United States and other countries allowed the use of the vaccine in their respective countries.

The director of Swissmedic said “Thanks to the rolling process and our flexible teams we could quickly decide and fully accommodate the three most important requirements security, efficacy and quality.”

Raimund Bruhin added that, “The safety of the patients is a required condition especially regarding the approval of vaccines.”

___

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to a $465 million pandemic spending plan, including relief payments to businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat because of the coronavirus and government restrictions to curb its spread.

The legislation received overwhelming Senate support late Friday and is expected to win House passage on Monday before legislators adjourn for the year. Nearly half of the funding would be used to continue, through March, a maximum 26 weeks of unemployment benefits in a year instead of 20 weeks.

The bill would provide $45 million in assistance to employees who have been laid off or seen their hours cut due to restrictions under a state health department order that has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed entertainment venues. A worker could get up to $1,650.

Small businesses affected by the recent orders would receive $55 million in grants — up to $20,000 if they had to close, $15,000 if they partially closed. Certain concert and other live-entertainment sites could qualify for $40,000 as part of a separate $3.5 million grant program.

___

BOSTON -- Massachusetts expects to receive 20% fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this year after the federal government reduced its allotment, state officials say.

The state joins more than a dozen others that have been told their vaccine shipments will be smaller than planned in coming weeks. Instead of receiving 180,000, Massachusetts now expects to get 145,000.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he hasn’t received an explanation for the cutback.

“We’re certainly frustrated,” Baker said at a COVID-19 briefing on Friday. “We’re working to get clarity on what this means, what happened and how that bump will be dealt with along the way.”

Baker said he expects to get more answers during a call with federal officials next week. Despite the reduced allotment, Baker said he expects the state to have “more than enough” doses in the first months of 2021.

___

NEWARK — New Jersey will start to vaccinate its nursing homes a week later than other states because the state missed a deadline by a day with Operation Warp Speed, the state’s top heath official said Friday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the “sheer volume” of information required for over 650 facilities led the state to miss a Dec. 7 deadline. That means New Jersey won’t begin vaccinations at its long-term care centers until Dec. 28, she said.

New Jersey’s COVID-19 outbreak has ravaged nursing homes, with 7,430 deaths, including residents and staff. That’s about 46% of the overall death toll in the state.

___

ISLAMABAD — Health authorities in Pakistan reported 87 new deaths and 3,297 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday amid partial or complete lockdowns in many neighbourhoods.

With new deaths, the country’s tally reached 9,250. The government says its coronavirus vaccination program will likely begin by March and frontline health workers and people who are above 60 years will get priority for the free shots.

The national body for controlling the virus urged people to keep social distancing and wearing masks.

___

BEIJING — China says it will soon begin coronavirus inoculations for workers in health care, transport and border control.

The vice minister of the National Health Commission says the government is prioritizing those most at risk. Workers in logistics and in markets selling fresh meat and seafood would also be placed higher on the list of those receiving vaccines, along with the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

Vaccines produced by Chinese companies are now pending approval in Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil, as manufacturers continue testing the vaccines in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico.

The United Arab Emirates last week announced the vaccine was 86% effective in the first public release of such information.

Even before final market approval, more than a million people have received vaccine shots in a program critics say has not been transparent about safety, efficacy or scientific merit.

___

NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.

A government health expert says India is keeping its fingers crossed as the cases tend to increase in winter months.

India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine-makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in the country. India aims to provide vaccines to 250 million people by July 2021.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — Long lines are snaking from coronavirus testing sites in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday as the country reports 1,053 more confirmed cases, the fourth straight day over 1,000.

Thousands are taking advantage of free tests being offered temporarily in the capital area. The government is struggling to decide whether to increase social distancing to maximum levels, which officials fear would further shock the economy.

The new cases brought the national caseload to 48,570. Nearly 7,000 of those cases have been added over the past week.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 659. There are concerns fatalities will continue to rise because of a shortage of intensive care beds in the Seoul area, which is being hit hardest by the virus.

___

LOS ANGELES — Doctors in California say increasingly desperate hospitals are being crushed by soaring coronavirus infections.

One Los Angeles emergency room doctor is predicting that rationing of care is imminent.

Hospitals are on the brink of filling up and many emergency rooms already have been using outdoor tents to make more space. Hospitals in both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have no more ICU beds available for coronavirus patients.

The state’s death toll, meanwhile, topped 22,000 Friday. The most populous state reported more than 41,000 new coronavirus infections and 300 more deaths related to COVID-19, bring the toll for the pandemic to 22,160.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is preparing to vaccinate workers in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities next week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it plans to receive 61,425 doses of Pfizer’s newly approved vaccine from the federal government next week.

If the Food and Drug Administration follows a key panel’s recommendation to approve Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, North Carolina will get 175,900 doses of it. The state health department said about 96,000 of its allotment from Moderna will go to long-term care facilities.

___

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska officials say a second health care worker in the state has experienced a severe reaction after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

In the latest, a worker identified only as a female clinician began experiencing probable anaphylactic symptoms about 10 minutes after receiving the shot Thursday in Fairbanks. Symptoms included tongue swelling, hoarse voice and difficulty breathing.

She received two doses of epinephrine at the emergency department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was discharged about six hours later.

The hospital's chief medial officer says that “allergic reactions, though uncommon, can occur with injections of medications and vaccines.”

A statement from the unidentified woman encourages everyone to get the vaccine. She says she has seen firsthand the suffering and death of COVID-19 patients, and her adverse reaction pales in comparison to that.

___

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Alex Azar continues to test negative for COVID-19 after his wife contracted the coronavirus.

Azar told HHS staffers in an email Thursday that his wife Jennifer has mild symptoms, but overall is doing well and self-isolating at home. He and their children have tested negative.

Azar continues to work, after consulting with Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as his own physician.

“I will be carrying out the duties of my office while strictly adhering to CDC guidelines for essential workers, continuing to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and monitoring for any symptoms,” Azar said. He’ll be retested every day until the incubation period for the virus is over.

Jennifer Azar began isolating after experiencing her first symptoms. An initial instant COVID test was negative. But a more precise PCR test came back positive on Thursday.

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is expressing little concern over a smaller-than-expected second shipment of a coronavirus vaccine for the state.

Kelly said Friday that the reduction in the state’s second shipment of a vaccine made by Pfizer is “more of a smoothing process” by the federal government to make sure health care workers who received the first of two doses this week can get the second in January. At least a dozen states have reported they will receive fewer doses next week than anticipated.

The governor’s comments came as the state Department of Health and Environment reported that Kansas has surpassed 200,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases for the pandemic, or about one for every 15 of its 2.9 million residents. The state also reported total 2,341 COVID-19 deaths, adding 88 to the tally since Wednesday.

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, Jessica Daniels, right, immunization program coordinator for Legacy Emanuel, first-bumps Kelley Callais after Callais administered her COVID-19 vaccination shot at at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Dave Killen Credit: Dave Killen

Surfers ride a wave past a sign at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Christmas cards and costumes are displayed in the window at Mid Central Printing & Mailing store in Wilmette, Ill., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Isolated by the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are sending more Christmas and holiday cards to stay in touch this year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a woman waits at a bus stop where pandemic public service signs are displayed in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Soldiers wearing face masks amid the spread of coronavirus walk amid shoppers at Mesa Redonda Market, a popular dpot for Christmas shopping in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing while maintaining social distancing at Seoul Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A Kashmiri boy reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

A Kashmiri man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

A resident, left, tells another one, background right, to wear his face mask properly covering the nose at the care home where they live, in Amadora, outside Lisbon, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. As a resurgence of the pandemic in the fall looked set to overwhelm Portuguese care homes, and the country's public health service struggled to cope, the government mobilized all the resources it could. That included deploying military units. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Portuguese Air Force nurse Nuno Carvalho hosts an online COVID-19 Q&A session with care home staff, from an office at the armed forces chiefs of staff headquarters in Lisbon, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. As a resurgence of the pandemic in the fall looked set to overwhelm Portuguese care homes, the government mobilized all the resources it could. That included deploying military units. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, photo provided by the Iranian Health Ministry, medics tend to a COVID-19 patient at the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital in Tehran, Iran. Though Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions, there still remain ways for Tehran to obtain coronavirus vaccines as it suffers the Mideast's worst outbreak of the pandemic. (Akbar Badrkhani/Iranian Health Ministry via AP) Credit: Akbar Badrkhani Credit: Akbar Badrkhani

Passengers wearing masks wait in a queue for a body temperature check at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

A Croatian border police officer walks between vehicles as motorists wait to cross the Croatian border from Slovenia, at Bregana border crossing, western Croatia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Balkan citizens going home from Western Europe for holidays have created huge traffic jams at border crossings despite coronavirus restrictions meant to discourage travel for Christmas and the New Year. Huge lines of cars have formed on the borders between Slovenia and Croatia as well as Hungary and Serbia as thousands of people waited for hours Saturday to cross. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An empty main road during a weekend lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Credit: Khalil Hamra Credit: Khalil Hamra

Demonstrators during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square, central London, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Deb Dalsing, nurse manager of the COVID-19 treatment unit at UW Health assists nurse Ainsley Billesbach with her personal protective equipment at the hospital in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin spent at least $99 million on personal protective gear and medical equipment such as ventilators during the chaotic early months of the coronavirus pandemic, with almost all the money going to out-of-state suppliers, an Associated Press analysis shows. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) Credit: John Hart Credit: John Hart

White crosses on the lawn of Good Samaritan Society nursing home Dec. 8, 2020, in Canton, S.D., commemorate residents who have died in recent weeks of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Credit: Stephen Groves Credit: Stephen Groves