Breaking: Suspect reported in custody in Florida State University shooting; several people hospitalized
The Latest: A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported

A suspect has been taken into police custody and multiple victims were reported in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press
Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school's campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A suspect has been taken into police custody and multiple victims were reported in a shooting at Florida State University, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known and there were no additional details about the person who was in custody.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

Police and FBI were on scene at the university. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

Here's the latest:

‘It’s so hard to believe'

Kai McGalla, an FSU sophomore studying finance and Spanish, was taking a test on Excel spreadsheets at a testing center on campus when he started to hear sirens headed to the student union about a 20-minute walk away. The test proctor told them they were being locked down at the center because of the shooting.

“I’m in shock, you know, it’s so hard to believe,” McGalla said by phone while still locked down at the testing center. “The first thing you think of is just, ‘This can’t be true,’ right?”

Florida State cancels all home athletic events through Sunday

The canceled events include three baseball and three softball games.

It’s not immediately clear if FSU teams scheduled for road events will also see their games canceled or postponed.

‘In that moment, it was survival’

Ryan Cedergren, a 21-year-old communications student, said he and about 30 others hid in the bowling alley in the lower level of the student union after seeing students running from a nearby bar.

“In that moment, it was survival,” Cedergren said.

After about 15 minutes of hiding, university police escorted the students out of the union, and Cedergren said he saw a person receiving emergency treatment on the lawn.

Trump has been ‘fully briefed’

The president opened his Oval Office meeting with the Italian prime minister with comments on the shooting at Florida State University.

Trump said he had been “fully briefed.”

“It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place.”

What to know about FSU

Florida State University is one of Florida’s 12 public universities, with its main campus located in Tallahassee, where the shooting occurred, just minutes from the state Capitol building. About 44,300 students are enrolled in the university, per the school’s 2024 fact sheet.

At least six people have been hospitalized

One person is in critical condition, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. The other patients are in serious condition, the spokesperson said.

A suspect has been taken into police custody

A suspect has been taken into police custody and multiple victims were reported in a shooting Thursday at Florida State University, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known and there were no additional details about the person who was in custody.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

By Mike Balsamo

FBI agents are on the scene, officials say

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post that the Justice Department is in touch with FBI agents who are on the scene.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone involved,” Bondi wrote on X. “We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all.”

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said that he and his team had been briefed on the shooting and that agents from the bureau’s Jacksonville field office were at the school. “We will provide full support to local law enforcement as needed,” Patel said. “Please keep the FSU community in your prayers.”

Governor responds to active shooting

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X.

Scene on campus

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced toward the campus after the university issued an active shooter alert midday Thursday, saying police were responding near the student union.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional, while others hugged each other. Dozens gathered near the music school, waiting for news.

People comfort each other on Florida State University’s campus in Tallahassee, where law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter incident Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school's campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Gunfire erupted on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday. (AP Digital Embed)

Gunfire erupted on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday. (AP Digital Embed)

What to know about an active shooter alert at Florida State University

19m ago

