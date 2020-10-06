The Latest: 321 infected at garment factory in Sri Lanka

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving hospital where he received unprecedented level of care for COVID-19

— Trump's return to the White House puts focus on people who could be further exposed if he doesn't abide by isolation protocols

— Some survivors and kin of those who have died are angry over Trump's advice not to fear COVID-19

— White House blocks FDA guidelines on bringing potential vaccines to market that would almost certainly prevent approval before election

— Ultra-Orthodox Jews account for over one-third of Israel's virus patients as non-compliance tests gov't and public health officials

— About 25 residents from Easter Island stranded 6 months in Tahiti will finally be able to return home this week on French military plane

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI — India has registered 61,267 new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily increase since Aug. 25.

The country with nearly 6.7 million reported infections has had the highest single-day increases in the world for nearly 45 days. The last three weeks, however, have seen a gradual decline.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also reported 884 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 103,569.

India has the second-highest number of reported infections and is on track to exceed the caseload in the United States within weeks.

India's recovery rate is more than 84%, the highest in the world, and nearly 5.7 million people have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.