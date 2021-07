The Latest: Ash Barty overcomes shaky serve at Wimbledon

___

2:55 p.m.

Britain has three men into the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in 22 years.

Cameron Norrie defeated Australian wild card Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on No. 1 Court to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the third round. It's the first time three British men have made it that far since Tim Henman, Greg Rusedski and Danny Sapsford did it in 1999.

The 29th-seeded Norrie was given a standing ovation by the home crowd after producing his best result so far at the All England Club. He made the third round at the Australian Open and French Open this year, and the 2020 U.S. Open, but had only won one match at Wimbledon in three previous appearances.

___

2:20 p.m.

No. 3 Elina Svitolina became the sixth top-10 seeded woman to be eliminated in the first two rounds at Wimbledon.

The 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist lost to Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-4 after hitting only eight winners in the match, compared to 28 for her opponent. Svitolina hit 34 winners in her first-round match against Alison Van Uytvanck.

She joins No. 4 Sofia Kenin, No. 5 Bianca Andreescu, No. 6 Serena Williams, No. 9 Belinda Bencic and No. 10 Petra Kvitova in making an early exit at the All England Club. Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, had to retire injured during her first-round match.

In total, eight of the top 11 women in the WTA rankings are out as Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka did not enter.

___

1:55 p.m.

American Shelby Rogers knocked out French Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the second time.

Rogers beat the 15th-seeded Sakkari 7-5, 6-4 on Court 5. Sakkari became the first Greek woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal when she made the last four at Roland Garros, but has never been past the third round at Wimbledon.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic. Krejcikova is a former Wimbledon doubles champion but is making her debut in the singles draw. She is coming off her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. Against Petkovic, Krejcikova converted four of her five break points and finished with twice as many winners — 24 to 12.

___

12:55 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev rode his powerful serve into the third round of Wimbledon, beating Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

The German lost only five points on his serve in the first two sets, then saved the only break point he faced with a backhand winner down the line when leading 2-1 in the third. Zverev broke again in the final game when Sandgren netted a forehand.

Zverev reached the U.S. Open final in 2020 and the semifinals at the recent French Open but has never been past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Sandgren reached the round of 16 in 2019.

___

11 a.m.

It's Switzerland vs. France again when Roger Federer takes on Richard Gasquet in the second round at Wimbledon.

Federer will be hoping to emulate the Swiss soccer team's win at the European Championship when he plays the late match on Centre Court. This time, though, a Swiss victory wouldn't be much of an upset. Federer has won his last 17 matches against French opponents and also has a 10-match winning streak against Gasquet.

Federer also faced a French opponent in the first round and was in danger of losing before Adrian Mannarino retired in the fifth set with a knee injury.

Also on the men’s schedule is No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who plays wild card Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Anna Blinkova, the runner-up in girls singles at Wimbledon in 2015. The 17-year-old Coco Gauff takes on Elena Vesnina in another Centre Court match.

___

