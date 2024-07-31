The Latest: 2024 candidates tune their campaigns with less than 100 days to go

Dueling ad campaigns by the presidential candidates portray the Democratic Harris as “fearless,” while an ad from Republican Trump blasts the vice president for problems at the southern U.S. border.

And Trump said in an interview Tuesday on radio station WABC that Harris "doesn't like Jewish people" and appeared to agree with a host who called her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff, "a crappy Jew."

Harris gives Democrats a jolt in a critical part of Wisconsin

Kamala Harris has put a charge in Wisconsin's most powerful Democratic stronghold, Dane County, where enthusiasm and volunteer support for President Joe Biden had been slipping.

Voters in Madison, the county’s famously liberal heart, pointed to what they described in interviews as Harris’ more vocal attention to specific Democratic priorities, in addition to her younger age and livelier style, in helping to restore their enthusiasm in a place where the party must post overwhelming margins to carry the swing state.

Biden won 75% of the vote in the county, Wisconsin’s fastest-growing, in 2020, beating Trump by 181,000 votes there while carrying the state by fewer than 21,000.

Harris calibrates policy pitch; Trump invited to address Black journalists

With less than 100 days until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris faces challenges in pitching her policy ideas.

Republicans are trying to drag her down by reminding voters of her liberal positions from her unsuccessful 2020 primary campaign, as well as tag her with controversies from President Joe Biden's administration.

At the same time, Harris wants to harness Biden-era accomplishments while charting her own course to maximize her chances of defeating Republican Donald Trump. It’s a delicate dance that she’ll need to perform at high speeds in an unprecedented political situation.

Meanwhile, Trump's invitation to address the National Association of Black Journalists has sparked an intense debate within the organization and a flurry of arguments online.

Trump’s acceptance of the invitation has led at least one high-profile group member to step down as a convention co-chair and others to argue their convention may become a platform for Trump to make false claims or be seen as winning NABJ’s endorsement.

Public interest in the presidential election is perking up

News executives were worried in the first half of the year about consumers expressing relatively little interest in the upcoming election. That has now changed.

There’s evidence that interest has started to perk up following an extraordinary run of news. That includes the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection and the rapid ascension of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

Taboola says its measurement of news sites shows interest going up. Fox News was the most obvious beneficiary of the boost in attention, with July being its most-watched month since November 2020.

AP-NORC poll: About 8 in 10 Democrats satisfied with Harris as nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been tepid about President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

About 8 in 10 Democrats say they would be very or somewhat satisfied if Harris became the Democratic nominee for president. The survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was conducted after Biden withdrew from the race.

The rapidly changing views among Democrats in such a short time span underscore how swiftly the party has coalesced behind Harris as its standard-bearer.

Kari Lake wins GOP primary in closely watched Arizona Senate race

Kari Lake has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona, setting up a fierce battle against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego for a seat that could be crucial to deciding Senate control.

Lake on Tuesday defeated Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who had contended he was more electable and the best candidate to secure the border. But Lamb ultimately struggled to raise the money needed to make his case to voters.

Gallego ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate. Lake, a former local news anchor, built a national profile in Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement with an unsuccessful 2022 bid for Arizona governor.

Harris rallies, plans tour next week with running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris told a cheering, boisterous, packed Atlanta arena Tuesday that the next 98 days will be a fight, but that she will win come November.

She taunted Donald Trump for wavering on whether he would show up for their upcoming debate. In Georgia, the state that delivered Biden his narrowest victory margin in 2020, Harris mocked her rival and Trump's running mate JD Vance as “just plain weird,” and derided their policies as backward, outdated and dangerous.

Harris will travel to battleground states next week with her yet-to-be-named running mate, according to an itinerary from the campaign. Campaign officials stress that the vice president has not yet made her decision, but the schedule confirms her plans to announce it soon.

The newly announced Democratic ticket will appear together in Philadelphia; western Wisconsin; Detroit; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix and Las Vegas.

