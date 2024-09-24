The last of 8 escaped bulls from a Massachusetts rodeo is caught on highway

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A lone bull on the lam, one of eight that escaped from a rodeo in a Massachusetts mall parking lot, has been caught, but not before a pursuit that ended on a highway.

The bull was lassoed and led into a trailer on U.S. Highway 1 in North Attleboro on Monday night, not far from where the group of eight broke through their pens and charged through a crowded parking lot on Sunday.

The bulls knocked down fencing, bumped against a tent and rumbled toward the highway before they headed to the woods. Seven of the eight were corralled by late Sunday afternoon and the Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was shut down.