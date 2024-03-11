Nation & World News

The Lakers are planning to fix a few errors carved into the base of Kobe Bryant's statue

The Los Angeles Lakers say they’re planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of their recently unveiled statue of Kobe Bryant outside their arena
FILE - A statue in honor of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is displayed after being unveiled in a ceremony outside the NBA basketball team's arena, Feb. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A statue in honor of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is displayed after being unveiled in a ceremony outside the NBA basketball team's arena, Feb. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)
49 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena.

The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach's Decision." There are also minor formatting mistakes in another spot on the busy base of the statue, which displays many of Bryant’s accomplishments.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the Lakers said in a statement.

The box score is carved into the marble base of the 19-foot bronze statue, which depicts Bryant in his postgame celebration of the second highest-scoring game in NBA history. Hundreds of fans gather daily around the statue, which sits among several statues honoring other Los Angeles sporting greats in front of the arena.

The statue is the first of three renderings of Bryant that will stand outside their downtown arena, according to his widow, Vanessa. The Lakers unveiled the first statue Feb. 8 to honor Bryant, who died along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships. He is the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Editors' Picks

Georgia primary could set presidential rematch, but there’s more to it than that3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Some Georgia senators look to punish Rivian for pausing $5B plant
2h ago

UPDATE
2 children hit, killed minutes apart in separate Gwinnett crashes
4h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
4h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta manufacturer fined for employees’ cancer-chemical exposure
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Porsche unveils record-setting models of its all-electric sport sedan
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Oscars get audience lift from 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,' but ratings aren't lofty
17m ago
Giants acquiring star rusher Brian Burns from the Panthers, AP source says
23m ago
US pledges an additional $100M for a multinational force awaiting deployment to...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
14h ago
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide