The Lakers are planning to fix a few errors carved into the base of Kobe Bryant's statue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say they're planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of the statue of Kobe Bryant unveiled last month outside their arena.

The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach's Decision." There are also minor formatting mistakes in another spot on the busy base of the statue, which displays many of Bryant’s accomplishments.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” the Lakers said in a statement.