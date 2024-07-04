Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
The Kremlin says India's Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9, hold talks with Putin

FILE -Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo shaking hands prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022. The Kremlin on Thursday said Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 and hold talks with Putin. The visit was first announced by the Russian officials last month, but the dates have not been previously disclosed. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Thursday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit was first announced by the Russian officials last month, but the dates have not been previously disclosed.

Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi's importance as a key trade partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that shut most Western markets for Russian exports.

Under Modi's leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia's action in Ukraine while emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement.

Modi's visit follows his reelection for a third straight term. He last visited Russia in 2019 for an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok. He last traveled to Moscow in 2015.

Putin last met with Modi in September 2022, at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan. In 2021, Putin also traveled to New Delhi and held talks with the Indian leader.

