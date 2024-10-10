Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | 1 lane open after tractor-trailer fire closed I-75 North
The Jacksonville Jaguars say their flight to London will be delayed because of Hurricane Milton

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to arrive to London later than expected Friday because of Hurricane Milton, the team confirmed ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to arrive to London later than expected Friday because of Hurricane Milton, the team confirmed ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

A team spokesperson said on Thursday that the team's departure time has been “slightly” delayed.

The hurricane brought powerful winds, a deadly storm surge and flooding to much of Florida after making landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.

The Jaguars canceled a Friday press conference at the team hotel outside London and rescheduled it for Saturday morning. They play the Bears the next day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For their London games, the Jags regularly depart on Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.

On Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence in sticking to the travel plan

“It could affect some timing tomorrow trying to get out, but it looks good, it looks promising anyway, for our window to get out of here sort of on time with not too many delays or hiccups in the next 24 hours or so,” he said.

