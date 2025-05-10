Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The Invincibles: Chelsea completes historic unbeaten campaign in Women's Super League

Chelsea became the first team to complete an undefeated 22-game campaign in the Women’s Super League after beating Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Aggie Beever-Jones in the final round
Chelsea lift the Women's Super League trophy at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chelsea lift the Women's Super League trophy at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
2 hours ago

Chelsea became the first team to complete an undefeated 22-game campaign in the Women’s Super League after beating Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the final round on Saturday.

Already crowned champion for a sixth straight year, Chelsea finished with 60 points — 12 more than second-place Arsenal — after 19 wins and three draws.

After a stoppage-time goal by Aggie Beever-Jones clinched victory over Liverpool, Chelsea captain Millie Bright lifted the trophy to a backdrop of fireworks.

Other teams have gone through a full top-flight campaign unbeaten in women's soccer but not since the league was expanded to 12 teams — with 22 games in the season — in 2019-20.

Sonia Bompastor, in her first season as Chelsea coach, said it was a "really great achievement" by her big-spending club.

“Every game was tough, even though for some people that is difficult to believe,” she said, "but even today we find the goal in the last minute to win.”

Chelsea won the Women's League Cup in March and is into the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 18 in a bid to secure the domestic treble.

The team's only losses in all competitions this season were in both legs against Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals.

Chelsea, Arsenal and third-place Manchester United will be England's representatives in the Women's Champions League next season.

Arsenal beat United 4-3 in front of 46,603 supporters at Emirates Stadium on Saturday to seal second place ahead of playing the Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon on May 24.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Chelsea lift the Women's Super League trophy at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea lift the Women's Super League trophy at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates scoring during the Women's Super League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the skyline of downtown Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Credit: AP

A Tennessee earthquake rattles homes as far away as Atlanta with 4.1 magnitude

4m ago

Ukraine and allies urge Putin to commit to a 30-day ceasefire or face new sanctions

7m ago

The Latest: India accuses Pakistan of ceasefire breaches in Kashmir

9m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.