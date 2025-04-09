The International Monetary Fund reaches a preliminary deal with Argentina on a $20 billion bailout

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it has reached a preliminary, staff-level agreement with cash-strapped Argentina on a $20 billion bailout, providing a welcome reprieve to libertarian President Javier Milei as he seeks to overturn the country's old economic order.

As a staff-level agreement, the rescue package still requires final approval from the IMF’s executive board, which was expected to meet in the coming days.

The fund's announcement offers a lifeline to President Milei, who has cut inflation and stabilized Argentina's economy with a free-market austerity agenda that has reversed the reckless borrowing of his left-wing populist predecessors.