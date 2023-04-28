‘The Hate u Give’ author awards student writing scholarship

Myers is the fourth student to win the scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board at the university for four years.

“Ahniya embodies both the spirit of the Angie Thomas Scholarship and the potential of an Angie Thomas Scholar," said Dr. Randall Smith, professor and chair of creative writing at the school. "The community of writers at Belhaven University is excited to welcome Ahniya to the BFA program, where we help one another master craft, find our purpose as writers, and reach our potential.”

Thomas is the author of New York Times bestselling young adult novels “Concrete Rose,” “On the Come Up,” “The Hate U Give,” and “Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy.”

“The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up” were both developed into major motion pictures.