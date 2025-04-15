Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The first lawsuit is filed over the deadly nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic

The first known lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a legendary nightclub whose roof collapsed and killed 231 people in the Dominican Republic
A person lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the Jet Set nightclub, in memory of the more than 200 people who died when its roof collapsed, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A person lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the Jet Set nightclub, in memory of the more than 200 people who died when its roof collapsed, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By MARTÍN ADAMES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The first known lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a legendary nightclub whose roof collapsed and killed 231 people in the Dominican Republic.

The family of one victim sued Jet Set nightclub owner Antonio Espaillat and his mother, Ana Grecia López, along with the Dominican government and the Santo Domingo mayor’s office. It seeks unspecified damages from all and a criminal conviction for involuntary manslaughter against the owners.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by an attorney representing the widow and father of Virgilio Rafael Cruz Aponte.

A spokeswoman for the owners said they continue to cooperate with authorities.

On Monday, President Luis Abinader acknowledged there is no government agency responsible for supervising the construction of private businesses like the nightclub. He said the government is working on a bill to correct that.

It's not clear what caused the roof to collapse early on April 8. Authorities have launched an investigation and created a technical team with local and international experts.

More than 400 people were at the club for a merengue concert headlined by singer Rubby Pérez, who was among the victims. Others killed include former professional baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera along with Nelsy Cruz, governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi, whose brother is seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Crews rescued 189 survivors, with eleven still hospitalized.

The government on Monday honored 565 rescue crew members, soldiers, firefighters, doctors and others who helped to save lives.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Rescue workers stand at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed, killing more than 200 people in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

What to know about the roof collapse at an iconic club in the Dominican Republic that killed 221

Dominican club collapse death toll rises to 226 after woman pulled from rubble dies in hospital

Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for in Dominican nightclub roof collapse

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Canadian university teachers warned against traveling to the United States

8m ago

Harvard stands to lose $2.2 billion in federal funding. Researchers fear science will suffer

20m ago

Biden alleges Trump has 'taken a hatchet' to Social Security in his first post-presidency speech

20m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp gives a speech at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500

Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.

Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next

A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.

Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game

At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.