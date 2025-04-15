The first lawsuit is filed over the deadly nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The first known lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a legendary nightclub whose roof collapsed and killed 231 people in the Dominican Republic.

The family of one victim sued Jet Set nightclub owner Antonio Espaillat and his mother, Ana Grecia López, along with the Dominican government and the Santo Domingo mayor’s office. It seeks unspecified damages from all and a criminal conviction for involuntary manslaughter against the owners.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by an attorney representing the widow and father of Virgilio Rafael Cruz Aponte.