Nation & World News

The first 'cyber-flasher' convicted under England's new law is sent to prison for more than 5 years

A sex offender who is the first person in England and Wales convicted under a new cyber-flashing law has been imprisoned for more than five years
21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — England's first convicted cyber-flasher was sentenced Tuesday to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, a convicted sex offender who sent unsolicited photos of his genitals to a girl and a woman, was the first person in England and Wales convicted of violating the Online Safety Act.

Hawkes admitted at an earlier hearing that in February he sent a photograph or film of genitals with intent to cause alarm, distress, or humiliation.

The woman who received the photos in February took screenshots and reported him to police.

Hawkes was on the sex offenders register after being convicted last year of exposure and sexual activity with a child under 16. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to breaching both a community order and suspended sentence he had received for the earlier offense.

The cyber-flashing law that went into effect Jan. 31 makes it an offense to send unsolicited sexual images by social media, dating apps, or technologies such as Bluetooth or Airdrop.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia sheriffs worry about new burdens from immigration bills5h ago

Credit: Rich Addicks/AJC

AM ATL
The Freaknik documentary cometh
4h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Labor violations in Southeast, Georgia agriculture run rampant, feds report
4h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
5h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrats playing hardball to get Medicaid expansion
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as the wait begins for the Federal Reserve
4m ago
European Union pushes ahead with a plan to buy weapons for Ukraine with frozen Russian...
13m ago
Trump is making the Jan. 6 attack a cornerstone of his bid for the White House
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
11h ago
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
18h ago
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?