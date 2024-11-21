Breaking: Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric SUV to be built at $7.6B Georgia factory
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The FBI arrested a man who's been charged with planning an attack on the New York Stock Exchange

According to the FBI, a Florida man has been arrested and charged in a plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange this week
FILE - People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
By HALLIE GOLDEN – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a plot to “reboot” the U.S. government by planting a bomb at the New York Stock Exchange this week and detonating it with a remote-controlled device, according to the FBI.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Florida, was charged with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

The FBI began investigating Yener in February based on a tip that he was storing “bombmaking schematics” in a storage unit. They found bomb-making sketches, many watches with timers, electronic circuit boards and other electronics that could be used for building explosive devices, according to the FBI. He had also searched online for things related to bomb-making since 2017, according to the FBI.

Yener also told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving and that the stock exchange in lower Manhattan would be a popular target.

He wanted to bomb the stock exchange in order to “reboot” the U.S. government, according to court documents.

In the last month, he had rewired two-way radios so that they could work as remote triggers for an explosive device and planned to wear a disguise when planting the explosives, according to court documents.

Yener had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and will be detained while he awaits a trial.

The news was first reported by the website CourtWatch.

Calls to telephone numbers listed for Harun Abdul-Malik Yener in public records rang unanswered and a lawyer was not listed in court records.

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange is illuminated on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US government worker charged with leaking classified documents on Israel's plans to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 people are killed in random stabbings in New York City. A suspect is in custody
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

51-year-old man is charged with murder after 3 are stabbed in New York City rampage
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mastermind of foiled Hong Kong bomb plot to target police is jailed for nearly 24 years
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as NATO ambassador7m ago
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far8m ago
US defense chief regrets China's decision not to meet during Southeast Asian security...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder2h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone