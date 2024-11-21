Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The FBI and DHS leaders won't testify publicly about national security threats before the Senate

The leaders of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have declined to testify publicly at a scheduled Senate hearing on global national security threats
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)
By ERIC TUCKER and REBECCA SANTANA – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security declined to testify publicly at a scheduled Senate hearing Thursday on global national security threats, a break from precedent following years of open testimony before the panel.

"Their choice to not provide public testimony about their departments' efforts to address wide-ranging national security threats robs the American people of critical information and the opportunity for public accountability of what the federal government is doing to keep Americans safe," Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, said in a statement.

The Michigan Democrat said it was the first time in more than 15 years that an FBI director and Homeland Security secretary had refused to offer public testimony at the annual committee hearing focused on threats to the homeland, calling it a "shocking departure" from tradition.

A separate hearing scheduled for Wednesday before the House Homeland Security committee also was postponed.

The hearings were to have taken place at a time of significant political transition as Trump is interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray and has named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to succeed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas.

The Senate committee usually starts scheduling its annual hearing months in advance, and previous hearings have always included a public component. The committee was informed Monday that Mayorkas and Wray would not be appearing.

In a statement Thursday, the FBI said it had “repeatedly demonstrated our commitment to responding to Congressional oversight and being transparent with the American people” and remained "committed to sharing information about the continuously evolving threat environment facing our nation.

“FBI leaders have testified extensively in public settings about the current threat environment and believe the Committee would benefit most from further substantive discussions and additional information that can only be provided in a classified setting,” the statement said.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, center, looks on before President Joe Biden speaks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

GOP senators divided on release of Gaetz ethics report as Trump pressures them to move...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump interviewing candidates for FBI chief, Vance says in later-deleted social media...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Speaker Johnson says Gaetz ethics report should not be released, rebuffing senators
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republicans on House Ethics reject for now releasing report on Matt Gaetz
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as Nvidia swings, bitcoin rallies and Alphabet...8m ago
Police report reveals assault allegations against Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense...8m ago
Australia beats the United States at the Davis Cup to reach the semifinals12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia2h ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights