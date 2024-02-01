The failed political operation to make DeSantis the GOP presidential nominee cost $168 million

The failed campaign and expansive political operation aiming to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the Republican nominee for the White House cost $168 million, according to filings reported to the Federal Election Commission late Wednesday.

The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down reported payments of more than $130.6 million in 2023 while a newer super PAC Fight Right reported $9.6 million between mid November and December. His own campaign spent $28.3 million from May to December.

DeSantis relied on support from outside groups more than any other major candidate since a U.S. Supreme Court 2010 ruling paved the way for super PACs. These political action committees can raise unlimited amounts of money without having to disclose their donors, but federal law prohibits candidates and their formal campaigns from coordinating directly with super PACs.