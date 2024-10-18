The FAA is opening a new review of safety at Boeing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it will open a three-month review of Boeing's compliance with safety regulations, continuing the agency's closer oversight of the company since a panel blew off a jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

The FAA said its review will examine key areas of safety processes at Boeing to make sure that they "result in timely, accurate safety-related information for FAA use."

An FAA spokesperson said the review was not triggered by any particular event or concern but rather is part of the FAA's oversight of safety culture at the huge aircraft maker.