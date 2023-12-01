The director of Russia's Mariinsky Theatre, Valery Gergiev, is also put in charge of the Bolshoi

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government on Friday named Valery Gergiev, the renowned director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, to also lead Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre.

Gergiev is replacing Vladimir Urin at the Bolshoi. Urin announced Thursday that he was stepping down after a decade, but didn't explain the reason behind his move.

Some Russian media said the departure of 76-year-old Urin was related to health issues. Others speculated it was linked to a letter calling for an end to Moscow's military action in Ukraine that he and some other prominent cultural figures signed after the Kremlin sent troops across the border in February 2022.