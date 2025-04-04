The death toll in the North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 60 after a burn victim dies

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A critically injured burn victim from a nightclub fire last month in North Macedonia has died while receiving treatment in Lithuania, raising the death toll to 60, the country's health minister said Friday.

“Unfortunately, this morning I received the bad news that one patient, who was among the four most critically injured, has died,” Health Minister Arben Taravari said.

He added that the patient had suffered burns covering nearly 40% of his body and died after developing an infection and experiencing kidney failure.