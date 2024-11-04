Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The death toll in Lebanon crosses 3,000 in the 13-month Israel-Hezbollah war, Health Ministry says

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 3,000 people have been killed during 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
People inspect a destroyed building hit in an Israeli airstrike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

AP

AP

People inspect a destroyed building hit in an Israeli airstrike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) (AP)
7 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon during 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday. At least 13,492 have been injured.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza. Hezbollah and Hamas are both allied with Iran.

The conflict dramatically escalated on Sept. 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on south and east Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, leaving hundreds dead and leading to the displacement of nearly 1.2 million people.

Israel began a ground invasion of south Lebanon on Oct. 1, causing wide destruction in border villages but making little advances on the ground inside Lebanon.

In Israel, 72 people have been killed from Hezbollah attacks, including 30 soldiers.

People search for victims at a destroyed building hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Ghaziyeh town, south Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

People walk past a destroyed building hit in an Israeli airstrike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Middle East latest: Hezbollah picks a new leader and Israel bombs southern Lebanon
Placeholder Image

AP

Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes pound the eastern Lebanon city of Baalbek
Placeholder Image

AP

Rocket fire from Lebanon kills 7 in Israel as US officials try to push for cease-fires
Placeholder Image

AP

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
The Latest
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower ahead of Election Day, while oil rises and...7m ago
Harris and Trump make a furious final push before Election Day7m ago
Musk PAC tells Philadelphia judge the $1 million sweepstakes winners are not chosen by...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
CONCERT REVIEW
Billie Eilish hits Atlanta hard and soft with synth beats, ballads