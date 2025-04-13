Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The dead in upstate New York plane crash included 2022 NCAA woman of the year and family members

A private plane that crashed in upstate New York over the weekend was carrying a close-knit family of physicians and distinguished onetime student-athletes, including a former NCAA woman of the year
This 2024 photo provided by John Santoro shows, from left, Dr. Michael Groff, Karenna Groff, Dr. Joy Saini, and James Santoro. (Courtesy John Santoro via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This 2024 photo provided by John Santoro shows, from left, Dr. Michael Groff, Karenna Groff, Dr. Joy Saini, and James Santoro. (Courtesy John Santoro via AP)
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

A private plane that crashed in upstate New York over the weekend was carrying a close-knit family of physicians and distinguished recent student-athletes, bound for a trip to the Catskills for a birthday celebration and the Passover holiday.

The twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B went down shortly after noon Saturday in a muddy field in Copake, New York, near the Massachusetts line, killing all six people aboard, according to authorities and a family member who spoke to The Associated Press.

Among the victims were Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player named the 2022 NCAA woman of the year; her father, a neuroscientist, Dr. Michael Groff; her mother, Dr. Joy Saini, a urogynecologist and Karenna Groff's boyfriend, James Santoro, another recent MIT graduate, according to James’ father, John Santoro.

“They were a wonderful family,” Santoro told AP. “The world lost a lot of very good people who were going to do a lot of good for the world if they had the opportunity. We’re all personally devastated.”

Santoro said his son first met Groff as a freshman studying at MIT. Groff, who grew up in Weston, Massachusetts, was an All-American soccer player studying biomedical engineering. Santoro, a math major from New Jersey, played lacrosse for the school.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Groff co-founded openPPE, helping to create a new design of masks for essential workers. In 2023, she received the prestigious NCAA woman of the year award for the previous year for her on- and off-field accomplishments.

"Really, this recognition is a testament to my MIT women's soccer family and all of the guidance, support, and friendship they have provided for me over the years," she said in an interview at the time.

After graduating, Santoro and Groff moved to Manhattan, where Groff enrolled in medical school at New York University and Santoro worked as an investment associate for Silver Point, a hedge fund based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

On Saturday morning, they traveled to an airport in White Plains, a suburb of New York City, where they boarded Michael Groff's private plane, according to John Santoro.

They were set to land at the Columbia County Airport, but crashed roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the south.

“It's in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult," Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said at a news conference Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board has begun an investigation and is expected to provide an update Sunday evening. Funeral arrangements were underway, Santoro said.

“The 25 years we had with James were the best years of our lives,” he added, “and the joy and love he brought us will be enough to last a lifetime.”

FILE - MIT women's soccer graduate student Karenna Groff throws a ball prior to a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This 2023 photo provided by John Santoro shows his son, James Santoro, and Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player recently named the NCAA Woman of Year. (Courtesy John Santoro via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the wreckage of a site seeing helicopter, Friday, April 11, 2025, that crashed into the Hudson River a day earlier in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

What we know about the New York City helicopter crash that killed 6 people

Schumer seeks to halt flights for New York helicopter company after deadly Hudson River crash

Australian woman unknowingly gives birth to a stranger's baby after IVF clinic error

The Latest

Investigators are on the scene after an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Credit: AP

A man is arrested after an arson fire forces Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro and family to flee mansion

32m ago

Kyle Larson dominates and claims an emotional Cup victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

35m ago

Ecuador's incumbent president and a leftist lawyer again vie for the top job in election runoff

40m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

LIVE UPDATES

Rory McIlroy on the verge of Masters victory, career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy on the verge of Masters victory, career Grand Slam

17m ago

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.