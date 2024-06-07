The Danish prime minister is assaulted on a Copenhagen square, media reports say

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, the state news agency Ritzau reported Friday.

Copenhagen police confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that one person was arrested in the case and an investigation was underway.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way. The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was “shocked” by the incident.