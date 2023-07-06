The Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader, celebrates 88th birthday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHWINI BHATIA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X
The Dalai Lama has celebrated his 88th birthday among hundreds of supporters and exiled Tibetans at his hillside headquarters in India

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, as hundreds of his supporters and exiled Tibetans thronged his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala.

Artists played traditional welcome tunes as the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in his open mobile van to preside over the celebrations in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple, which was festooned with Tibetan and Buddhist flags and portraits.

“We are celebrating my 88th birthday but look at me, I look barely 50,” the Dalai Lama said, smiling.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered warm birthday wishes and expressed admiration for the Dalai Lama's commitment to peace and nonviolence, in a statement from his office.

The Dalai Lama has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

In April, the Dalai Lama faced widespread criticism after a video circulated online showed him kissing a young boy on the lips and saying “suck my tongue.” The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behavior as inappropriate.

The Dalai Lama later apologized in a statement posted on his official website. It said he regretted the incident and wished to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus5h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Marriage built to last: Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 77th anniversary
7h ago

Credit: TNS

SPECIAL REPORT: Titan passengers’ final hours before deadly implosion
6h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
7h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
7h ago

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

‘Profound loss’: Funeral is Monday for Georgia deputy shot during traffic stop
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wimbledon 2023: Stan Wawrinka looks forward to facing Novak Djokovic. He doesn't expect...
9m ago
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas...
21m ago
US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War...
30m ago
Featured

Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
9h ago
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
14h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top