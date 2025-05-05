The Commanders are hosting the 2027 NFL draft in Washington, AP source says

Nation & World News
The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell motions on stage during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By ROB MAADDI and STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. The NFL declined to comment.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

The team, under former owner Dan Snyder, unsuccessfully tried to land the draft previously. Now, it'll happen behind the team's new ownership group led by Josh Harris, which bought the Commanders from Snyder in 2023.

Green Bay, the NFL's smallest market, hosted the draft last weekend outside historic Lambeau Field. The NFL announced a crowd of 600,000 fans attended over the three days.

The NFL draft used to be a fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York and has become an even bigger hit since it hit the road in 2015. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015-16. Philadelphia had it in 2017, followed by Dallas and Nashville.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his house in 2020 during the pandemic. It went to Cleveland in 2021 followed by Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit. A record crowd of 750,000 attended Motown’s draft in 2024. Pittsburgh will host next year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris, from left, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce a new home for the NFL football team on the site of the old RFK Stadium, Monday, April 28, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

