BreakingNews
Most Georgia lawmakers back crackdown on TikTok
Nation & World News

The Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract for salary cap relief, AP source says

The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, tells the crowd the Chiefs want to win another Super Bowl next season, during their victory rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, tells the crowd the Chiefs want to win another Super Bowl next season, during their victory rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, giving the Super Bowl champions some much-needed salary cap space.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the financial details were not public.

By restructuring the contract, which would have counted more than $58 million against the cap for the upcoming season, the Chiefs created more than $21 million to use elsewhere. That could include a much-publicized pursuit of help at wide receiver, their need for a new left tackle to protect Mahomes' blind side, or in re-signing their own free agents.

Mahomes also adjusted his 10-year, $450 million contract in 2021 to help the Chiefs with their financial situation.

The Chiefs already signed All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.75 million contract, which included $95 million guaranteed over the first three years. But that deal was structured so that it only cost $7.35 million against the cap this year.

Backup linebacker Drue Tranquill also signed a three-year, $19 million deal to return before Wednesday's start to free agency.

The creation of some additional salary cap space also could mean that L'Jarius Sneed, who quietly emerged as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks last season, could remain in Kansas City. The Chiefs used the franchise tag on him, which would equate to a one-year, $19.8 million deal, but many expected them to ultimately trade Sneed for draft compensation and salary cap relief.

Now, the Chiefs could keep him at the tag number or use their newfound wiggle room to sign him to a long-term deal.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge kills six counts in Trump indictment2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Most Georgia lawmakers back crackdown on TikTok
9m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Speed, drug use contributed to fatal Forsyth County crash, authorities say
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Club at ATL to expand at Hartsfield-Jackson
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Louisville fires Payne after going 12-52 in two seasons, saying 'change is needed'
5m ago
Olivia Munn reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double...
10m ago
Q&A: Kristen Stewart, Rose Glass and Katy O'Brian on their ‘fun, sweaty, violent’ film
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Carson Beck’s ‘Lambo’ dominates Georgia spring football discussion
19h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
5h ago
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’