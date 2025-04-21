Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, is postponed after the pope's death

The Vatican says the canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, has been postponed due to the death of Pope Francis
People pray in front of the body of Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian boy who died in 2006 of leukemia and beatified in 2020, in the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Assisi, Italy, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People pray in front of the body of Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian boy who died in 2006 of leukemia and beatified in 2020, in the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Assisi, Italy, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
1 hour ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, has been postponed due to the death Monday of Pope Francis, the Vatican announced.

Acutis was to be canonized next Sunday in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the Jubilee celebration for adolescents.

In the months leading up to the expected canonization, the faithful have been flocking to Assisi, Italy, where his body — wearing sneakers, jeans and a sweatshirt — lies in a shrine. He was 15 when he died in northern Italy in 2006 after a short bout with leukemia.

His road to sainthood, the canonization process, started more than 10 years ago at the initiative of a group of priests and friends, and formally took off shortly after Pope Francis began his papacy in 2013.

Acutis was named “venerable” in 2018 after the church recognized his virtuous life, and his body was taken to a shrine in Assisi’s Santuario della Spogliazione, a major site linked to St. Francis’ life.

He was then declared “blessed” in 2020 after the Vatican dicastery that studies sainthood processes recognized a miraculous healing through Acutis’ intercession — a child in Brazil who recovered in a “scientifically inexplainable” manner.

Last year, the church paved his way to sainthood by attributing to him a second miracle — the complete healing of a Costa Rican student in Italy from major head trauma in a bicycle accident after her mother prayed at Acutis’ tomb.

Acutis used his computer savvy to create an online exhibit about more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the church over centuries, focused on the real presence of Christ that Catholics believe is in the consecrated bread and wine. He also taught catechism and did outreach to the homeless.

The Mass for adolescents, expected to attract tens of thousands of faithful, will go ahead. It is part of a year-long celebration of the Holy Year inaugurated by Francis in December, which the Vatican said was continuing, albeit with modifications.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Pope Francis leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

6m ago

The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88

3m ago

What to know about the death of Pope Francis

3m ago

The Latest

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

What to know about the death of Pope Francis

3m ago

The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88

3m ago

The Latest: Supreme Court temporarily blocks new deportations under wartime law

6m ago

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders