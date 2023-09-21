The building where the Parkland school massacre occurred is set to be demolished next summer

The South Florida school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre will be demolished next summer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre will be demolished next summer, officials announced Thursday.

The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's 1200 building, which has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the Parkland shooting, is scheduled to take place immediately after the end of the school year, Broward County Public Schools said in a statement.

“We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else,” it said. “In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations.”

Classes have long-since resumed at the Stoneman Douglas campus while the building with bullet-riddled and blood-splattered walls remained. Members of the community have been calling for its demolition for years, but prosecutors said they needed to preserve it as evidence for the murder trial of the shooter.

On Feb. 14, 2018, former student Nikolas Cruz went with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to the campus, where he killed the 17 people and wounded 17 others. He pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Family of 2022 Fulton jail death announces plans to sue sheriff and county
1h ago

Credit: TNS

NTSB says turbulent Delta flight seriously injured 2 crew, 2 passengers
1h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
1h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Police suggested charging a child for her explicit photos. Experts say the practice is...
5m ago
Joe Burrow says it's too early to tell if a calf injury will keep him out of Monday...
5m ago
Booking a COVID-19 vaccine? Some are reporting canceled appointments or insurance issues
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
5h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
5h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top