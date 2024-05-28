The building that collapsed on Mallorca, killing 4 people, lacked permits, authorities in Spain say

MADRID (AP) — A building housing a bar and restaurant club that collapsed, killing four people on Mallorca, lacked the proper authorization, local authorities on the Spanish island said Tuesday.

Palma de Mallorca Mayor Jaime Martínez told reporters that it seems the collapse of a first-floor terrace was caused by excess weight and some poorly executed construction work on the building.

Two German women, ages 20 and 30, and a 33-year-old Spanish woman as well as a 44-year-old Senegalese man died last Thursday when the terrace buckled and came down. The Spanish woman worked in the club, they said.