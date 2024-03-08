The brother of KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sentenced to probation in assault case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The younger brother of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been sentenced to six months' probation in a case alleging an assault on a woman.

Jackson Mahomes, 23, appeared Thursday for his sentencing hearing via video conference and pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery, according to online court records. Following his sentence, Jackson Mahomes was taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff's office, which will determine whether he's eligible for work release.

The sentencing came more than two months after prosecutors dismissed three felony charges for aggravated sexual battery related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant in February 2023. Those more serious charges were dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the woman, according to a court filing.