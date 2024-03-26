Nation & World News

The British Museum is suing a former curator over the alleged theft of almost 2,000 items

The British Museum is suing a former curator alleged to have stolen almost 2,000 artifacts from its collections and offered them for sale online
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. The British Museum is suing a former curator alleged to have stolen almost 2,000 artifacts from its collections and offered them for sale online. Peter Higgs was fired in July 2023 after more than 1,800 items were discovered to be missing. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. The British Museum is suing a former curator alleged to have stolen almost 2,000 artifacts from its collections and offered them for sale online. Peter Higgs was fired in July 2023 after more than 1,800 items were discovered to be missing. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
0 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum went to court Tuesday against a former curator alleged to have stolen hundreds of artifacts from its collections and offered them for sale online.

The museum is suing Peter Higgs, who was fired in July 2023 after more than 1,800 items were discovered to be missing. Lawyers for the museum say Higgs “abused his position of trust” to steal ancient gems, gold jewelry and other pieces from storerooms over the course of a decade.

High Court judge Heather Williams ordered Higgs to list or return any items in his possession within four weeks. She also ordered the disclosure of his eBay and PayPal records.

The museum says it has recovered 356 of the missing items so far, and hopes to get more back.

“The items that have been stolen from the museum are of cultural and historical significance,” museum lawyer Daniel Burgess said in written legal arguments.

Burgess said the defendant tried to “cover his tracks” by using fake names, creating false documents, manipulating the museum’s records and selling artifacts at less than their value.

Higgs, who worked in the museum’s Greece and Rome department for more than two decades, denies the allegations and intends to dispute the museum’s legal claim.

He did not attend Tuesday's hearing due to poor health, lawyers said.

A separate police investigation into the case is ongoing, and Higgs has not been charged with a crime.

Museum director Hartwig Fischer resigned after the loss of the items was revealed in August, apologizing for failing to take seriously enough a warning from an art historian that artifacts from its collection were being sold on eBay.

Chairman of trustees George Osborne has acknowledged that the reputation of the 265-year-old institution has been damaged by the episode.

The 18th-century museum in central London’s Bloomsbury district is one of Britain’s biggest tourist attractions, visited by 6 million people a year. They come to see a collection that ranges from Egyptian mummies and ancient Greek statues to Viking hoards, scrolls bearing 12th-century Chinese poetry and masks created by the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign
1h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
The Latest

Credit: AP

Judge issues gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting on witnesses, others in hush...
1m ago
Travelers through Maine’s biggest airport can now fly to the moon. Or at least a chunk of...
4m ago
What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
2h ago
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
1h ago
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town