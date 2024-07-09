Nation & World News

The body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru is found in the ice

Police in Peru say they have found the cold-preserved body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes
This photo distributed by the Peruvian National Police shows police carrying a body that they identify as U.S. mountain climber William Stampfl, on Huascaran mountain in Huraz, Peru, July 5, 2024. Peruvian authorities announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that they have found the mummified body of the American man who died 22 years ago, along with two other American climbers, after the three were trapped in an avalanche while trying to climb Peru's highest mountain. (Peruvian National Police via AP)

This photo distributed by the Peruvian National Police shows police carrying a body that they identify as U.S. mountain climber William Stampfl, on Huascaran mountain in Huraz, Peru, July 5, 2024. Peruvian authorities announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that they have found the mummified body of the American man who died 22 years ago, along with two other American climbers, after the three were trapped in an avalanche while trying to climb Peru's highest mountain. (Peruvian National Police via AP)
By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Police in Peru said Tuesday they have found the cold-preserved body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes.

Police in the Ancash region told The Associated Press they found the body of William Stampfl on Friday near a camp 5,200 meters (17,060 feet) above sea level. The 58-year-old Stampfl had been trying to climb the 6,768-meter Mount Huascaran.

Police said Stampfl’s body and clothing had been preserved by the ice and freezing temperatures. His drivers license was also found. It says he was a resident of Chino in California's San Bernardino County.

Hundreds of climbers visit the mountain each year with local guides, and it takes them about a week to reach the summit. Stampfl was with friends Matthew Richardson and Steve Erskine when they attempted the ascent in 2002. They had travelled the world to climb challenging mountains and had summitted Kilimanjaro, Rainier, Shasta and Denali, according to a Los Angeles Times report at the time.

Erskine’s body was found shortly after the avalanche on Huascaran, but Richardson’s is still missing.

Stampfl's body was brought down the mountain over the weekend and put in a morgue in the city of Yungay.

This photo distributed by the Peruvian National Police shows officers surrounding the body of who they identify as U.S. mountain climber William Stampfl, on Huascaran mountain in Huraz, Peru, July 5, 2024. Peruvian authorities announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that they have found the mummified body of the American man who died 22 years ago, along with two other American climbers, after the three were trapped in an avalanche while trying to climb Peru's highest mountain. (Peruvian National Police via AP)

This photo distributed by the Peruvian National Police shows the remains of who police identify as U.S. mountain climber William Stampfl, on Huascaran mountain in Huraz, Peru, July 5, 2024. Peruvian authorities announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that they have found the mummified body of the American man who died 22 years ago, along with two other American climbers, after the three were trapped in an avalanche while trying to climb Peru's highest mountain. (Peruvian National Police via AP)

