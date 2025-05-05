The bodies of a Belgian mother and her son were recovered in southern Jordan after flash flooding

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a Belgian mother and her son on Monday in Jordan, police said a day after the woman and her three children were reported missing in flash flooding. The other two children were found alive.

Sunday’s flooding in southern Jordan also led to the evacuation of hundreds of tourists from the Petra archaeological site, the country's main tourist attraction.

The mother and children had been part of a group of 18 tourists who had been on an adventure trip in Wadi al-Nakhil when they were caught up in the flash flood, Ma’an district local governor Hassan al-Jabour told state media broadcaster Al-Mamlaka TV.