The Blue Man Group is relinquishing stages in New York and Chicago

Things are looking a little blue these days for the Blue Man Group.

The show — made up of nonverbal blue-painted bald men who combine intricate percussive rhythms with physical comedy — announced this week that performances are closing in Chicago and New York City, where the group first launched in 1991. The men still have shows in Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; Boston; and Berlin, along with a tour and a show on the Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Managing Director Jack Kenn said the final gig in New York will be Feb. 2 and the last Chicago performance will be Jan. 5. Extensions often are added after such deadlines.