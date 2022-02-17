The Blonds end fashion week with hot vampires, writhing trio

The Blonds, who met 22 years ago at the old nightclub The Roxy and have been together ever since, went “macabre and goth and vamp” to end this fashion week, said David, the creative director. They were inspired by some of the films they love, including the superhero horror franchise “Blade,” “Vamp,” “The Matrix” and “Bram Stoker's Dracula.”

“We kind of love all that digital vampirism,” David said. The actual theme, said Phillipe — the designer — is “the vampires meets the Matrix.”

“That's perfect, in a nutshell,” David agreed.

These vamps and vamps-adjacent love an over-the-thigh heeled boot and gold platforms. Three of them walked encased on tulle, including one in blood red from head to toe.

Phillipe opened the show in little silver head horns, a cape worthy of a modern-day bloodsucker and a catsuit with studded adornment to match. Then things took a more literal turn with a male model in tiny spike undies, a cross across his bare chest and a long shiny cape lined in red.

“I guess it's a little darker. Usually it's a little brighter, a little more, I don't know, fluffier,” Phillipe said of their new wares.

And where are all these vampires and their buddies going?

“Out," declared David. “Yes, we're going out.”

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption Designer Phillipe Blond walks the runway during The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption Designer Phillipe Blond walks the runway during The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption David Blond, left, and Phillipe Blond walk the runway during The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption David Blond, left, and Phillipe Blond walk the runway during The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Caption The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes