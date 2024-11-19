Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The Big Ten says top-ranked Oregon has clinched a spot in the conference championship game

The top-ranked Oregon Ducks have clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game
Oregon offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (78) celebrates his touchdown reception during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oregon offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (78) celebrates his touchdown reception during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
1 hour ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The top-ranked Oregon Ducks have clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that after extensive evaluation, there were “no conditions whereby the Ducks do not finish No. 1 or No. 2” in the conference.

The league championship is set for Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Oregon (11-0, 8-0) has a bye this weekend after a 16-13 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ducks finish out the regular season against visiting Washington on Nov. 30.

It is Oregon's first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks, the Huskies, USC and UCLA all left the Pac-12 under conference realignment.

Oregon is one of just three undefeated teams left in the country this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kansas remains No. 1 in AP poll, top 10 shuffled with losses by 3 teams; Wisconsin joins...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

College football Week 12: Tennessee-Georgia is main event with both teams' playoff hopes...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Booker Prize winner Richard Flanagan adds Baillie Gifford nonfiction prize to his trophy...4m ago
Cleveland's Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year in first season as skipper at any...9m ago
Tampa Bay Rays say new St. Pete stadium is unlikely to be ready for 2028 season, if at...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game