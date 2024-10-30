The Bidens hosted their final Halloween trick-or-treat event. The first lady came as a giant panda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who dressed as a giant panda, hosted trick-or-treaters on the White House South Lawn on Wednesday for the last time.

The first lady had participated in the National Zoo's announcement earlier this year that pandas would be returning to Washington. They arrived in the nation's capital in mid-October and Jill Biden donned the panda suit Wednesday as a "welcoming gesture," the White House said.

Jill Biden added an educational theme to the event and named it "Hallo-Read" to help encourage reading. She has been a teacher for 40 years. Earlier Wednesday, she read a short story about spooky pumpkins to a group of costumed children gathered on the lawn.