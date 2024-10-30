Nation & World News
The Bidens host their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event on Wednesday
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House on Wednesday for the last time.

The first lady, a teacher for 40 years, added an educational theme to the event and named it "Hallo-Read" to help encourage reading.

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden read a short story about spooky pumpkins to a group of costumed children gathered on the South Lawn. She was returning with the president later Wednesday to hand out candy and books that were donated by private companies.

Up to 8,000 people, including students and children tied to the military, were expected to pass through the White House gates throughout the day.

A large orange moon and a sign that said "Hallow-Read at the White House" decorated the south face of the executive mansion. The decorations also included cardboard representations of Willow, the family cat who is rarely seen in public, and stacks of books. Giant pumpkin decorations flanked the door.

Biden dropped his bid for reelection in July. He leaves office in January.

