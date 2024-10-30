The Bidens host their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House on Wednesday for the last time.

The first lady, a teacher for 40 years, added an educational theme to the event and named it "Hallo-Read" to help encourage reading.

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden read a short story about spooky pumpkins to a group of costumed children gathered on the South Lawn. She was returning with the president later Wednesday to hand out candy and books that were donated by private companies.