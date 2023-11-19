The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members

President Joe Biden is set to visit naval installations in Virginia for an early kickoff to the Thanksgiving holiday week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By WILL WEISSERT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to visit naval installations in Virginia on Sunday for an early kickoff to the Thanksgiving holiday week. He plans to host a screening of the movie "Wonka" and have a "friendsgiving" meal with service members and their relatives.

The president and first lady Jill Biden are heading to Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads for the screening of the film about the early life of Roald Dahl's eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

Later, the Bidens plan to help serve dinner with service members from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford at Norfolk Naval Station, the largest installation of its kind in the world, along with their families.

There's also a military event on Donald Trump's schedule for his visit Sunday to Texas. The former president, who has a commanding early lead in the 2024 Republican primary, is giving a speech in Edinburg after serving meals to National Guard soldiers, troopers and others who will be stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border over Thanksgiving.

Trump is promoting hard-line immigration proposals he argues will better secure the border. He and top Republicans have long criticized the Biden administration for failing to do more to crackdown on people entering the United States illegally.

For the Bidens, offering support to the nation’s military has a personal connection. Their son Beau served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46, when Joe Biden was vice president.

Last year, Joe and Jill Biden helped serve mashed potatoes and other sides as part of the buffet-style meal in Cherry Point, North Carolina, home to more than 9,000 military personnel and roughly 8,000 military family members.

In 2021, the Bidens visited the Army's Fort Bragg in North Carolina for an early Thanksgiving meal in a hangar for about 250 service members and their families. Troops got chocolate chip cookies bearing the presidential seal.

The president and first lady plan to spend this Thanksgiving on Nantucket, a Massachusetts island.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Georgia Tech’s bowl-clinching win won’t soon be forgotten11h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons going back to Ridder as starting quarterback
51m ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
20h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
20h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gridlock Guy: Holiday travel primer - when to travel and the biggest risks
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Aaron Nola returns to Phillies on 7-year deal, AP source says
12m ago
NTSB investigators focus on `design problem' with braking system after Chicago commuter...
20m ago
Kelce Bowl: Eagles' Jason, Chiefs' Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch
24m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top