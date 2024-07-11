The Beastie Boys sue Chili's parent company over alleged misuse of 'Sabotage' song in ad

NEW YORK (AP) — The Beastie Boys are suing the parent company of Chili's in a case that accuses the chain restaurant of running an advertisement that used the hip-hop trio's smash hit “Sabotage” without permission.

The rap group, in a federal case filed Wednesday in New York, alleged Brinker International created a Chili's ad that used significant portions of “Sabotage” and ripped off the song's music video.

Brinker International did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The court filings did not list an attorney for Brinker.