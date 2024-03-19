Nation & World News

The Bank of Japan ends its negative interest rate policy, opting for its first hike in 17 years

Japan's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy
FILE - Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda speaks during the presidency press conference at the G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Japan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday, March 19, 2024, for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda speaks during the presidency press conference at the G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Japan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday, March 19, 2024, for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool, File)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
28 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy.

The short-term rate was raised to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% at a policy meeting that confirmed expectations of a shift away from ultra-lax monetary policy.

It’s the first rate hike since February 2007.

The bank had set an inflation target of 2% as an indicator that Japan had finally escaped deflationary tendencies. But it had remained cautious about “normalizing” monetary policy, or ending negative borrowing rates, even after data showed inflation at about that rate in recent months.

Another factor supporting the shift: Japanese companies have announced relatively robust wage hikes for this year's round of negotiations with trade unions.

Bank of Japan Chief Kazuo Ueda had repeatedly said the bank’s would review its negative rate and other easing measures if the 2 percent inflation target was met and was accompanied by wage increases.

The Japanese central bank's policy is quite different from those of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Both have been moving to lower interest rates after rapidly raising them to clamp down on inflation.

The Bank of Japan has kept borrowing costs extremely low for many years to encourage Japanese consumers and businesses to spend and invest to help sustain stronger economic growth.

Japan recently became the world’s fourth biggest economy, slipping behind Germany, in terms of its nominal gross domestic product, or GDP. The U.S. economy is the largest, followed by China, which overtook Japan over a decade ago.

BOJ officials say they want to make sure inflation is based on domestic factors that can sustain higher wages, not external ones. Analysts expect the Bank of Japan to continue to move slowly on further raising interest rates.

The ultra-lax monetary policy also included huge injections of money into the economy through purchases of Japanese government bonds and other assets. The bank said the BOJ would continue with those, and adjust quickly depending on economic trends.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Kazuo Ueda, the governor of the Bank of Japan arrives at the bank headquarters in Tokyo, Japan Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Japan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy. (Japan Pool/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The headquarters of Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen in Tokyo Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Japan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, ending a longstanding policy of negative rates meant to boost the economy. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mark Niesse

Fewer Georgia voting machines proposed as Senate panel passes election bills4h ago

Credit: AP

Trump, co-defendants ask to appeal judge’s decision not to remove DA Willis
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse
10h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
10h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Lt. Gov. Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pedal coast-to-coast without using a road? New program helps connect trails across the US
7m ago
Trump is making the Jan. 6 attack a cornerstone of his bid for the White House
30m ago
4 things to know from Elon Musk's interview with Don Lemon
31m ago
Featured

How and when to cover plants before Tuesday morning freeze
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do
19h ago