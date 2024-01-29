The Bahamas pushes to reduce violence as the US Embassy warns of a spike in killings

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas say they are cracking down on crime after the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert warning that the archipelago has reported at least 18 slayings so far this year.

The number of reported killings rose to 19 over the weekend, with police holding a news conference on Sunday to talk about recent operations that led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition and drugs. None of the killings have targeted any foreigners.

The U.S. Embassy said that most of the crime has occurred on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, with “retaliatory gang violence” behind most of the killings.